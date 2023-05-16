Following rash of crime West Hollywood city council votes to add additional deputies

Following safety concerns due to crime, the West Hollywood City Council voted Tuesday to add additional deputies to patrol the streets.

In the 4-1 vote, the council approved a motion to add four positions to the city’s budget for Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department services, which include two non-sworn Public Information Officer/Community Liaison positions, one Entertainment Policing Sergeant, and one Sheriff’s Deputy.

The motion also provides direction for the city council to consider adding another sheriff’s deputy following a community safety update meeting in December.

"The safety and well-being of our community is the City of West Hollywood’s top priority. We’re seeing that crime is trending downward in 2023 from 2022 levels. We’re deeply committed to continuing that trend and making sure our city is safe," West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne said in a statement.

According to Mayor Shyne, the city has more Block by Block security ambassadors than before and the sheriff’s community policing team is out during the daytime patrolling while the entertainment policing team is out at night.

In June 2022, the council added 30 positions to conduct foot patrol in the neighborhood.