Warnings issued at 4 LA County beaches for high bacteria levels

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning people about high bacteria levels at four area beaches.

People are urged to use caution if they are planning to swim, surf or play in ocean waters at the following locations:

-- Mother's Beach in Marina del Rey;

-- Ballona Creek at Dockweiler State Beach;

-- Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro;

-- Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach.

The department said the warnings were issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

A similar warning was lifted for the Santa Monica Pier.

Information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day at 1-800- 525-5662, or online.