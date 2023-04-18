Walmart stabbing suspect runs into group of minors outside Westlake HS, killing teen

A 15-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a car driven by a crime-spree suspect who drove into him and a group of minors outside a high school in Thousand Oaks.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office responded to a call near Westlake High School around 4 p.m. Tuesday. In addition to the teen being killed, the crash left several others hurt, according to deputies.

Following investigations, it was later revealed that the driver involved in the crash was initially wanted in connection to the stabbing of a Walmart employee on West Cochran Street in Simi Valley.

The person stabbed at the Walmart is being treated at the hospital, according to police in Simi Valley.

Prior to the alleged stabbing incident, the suspect was also wanted in connection to a possible domestic violence incident in the Camarillo area.

Officials have not released the identity of the teen killed in the Thousand Oaks crash.