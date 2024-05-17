Classes resume at UC Irvine following arrests as protest organizers call for chancellor’s resignation

In-person classes at the University of California - Irvine resumed Friday following unrest and police intervention on the campus earlier this week.

Law enforcement officers from several neighboring agencies were called in by university officials Wednesday.

The increased police presence came after demonstrators broke in and barricaded doors to the Physical Sciences Lecture Hall near the growing pro-Palestinian encampment on the main quad resulting in 47 arrests.

The encampment demonstration was in place for more than two weeks before it was dismantled and protesters were ordered to clear the campus.

Students and staff were instructed to avoid the area near the Physical Sciences building and meet remotely for classes on Thursday after the encampments and demonstrations disrupted campus activities.

The organizers continue to demand the university divest funds directed to Israel. In addition, they are now calling for UCI Chancellor Howard Gilman to resign following the arrests on campus.

"Howard Gilman would rather see all of us get beaten up by the police, humiliated, treated not as if we’re humans just because we’re standing up against the genocide," said student and protest organizer Sarah Khalil.

University officials said classes will resume Friday and "all employees should return to work as normal".