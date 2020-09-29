Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena in danger of closing after 126 years

It's been a fixture in Pasadena for more than 120 years. Now, Vroman's Bookstore is in danger of closing.

Owners of the business issued a public plea for help on Monday, asking for support to keep its doors open after a nearly 40% drop in sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If Vroman’s is to survive, sales must increase significantly from now through the holidays," the company wrote on its website.

"We're an experiential shopping experience and when you come here, you gather with your friends, you can gather with your family," said CEO Julia Cowlishaw. "You can hang out, take your time, browse, find your books, find your gifts, and it doesn't really compete with online (shopping)."

They're asking the community to return to shopping at Vroman’s – whether online with delivery or curbside pickup, or in-person, where they have new health and safety measures in place, including limited capacity to ensure social distancing.

