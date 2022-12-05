VP Kamala Harris to swear in Karen Bass as LA Mayor

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to return to Los Angeles to swear in Mayor-elect Karen Bass during her inauguration ceremony this weekend.

The inauguration ceremony for Bass will be on Sunday starting at 11:30 a.m. in front a City Hall's Spring Street entrance.

Bass will be sworn in as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles, and is the first woman and woman of color to serve as mayor of Los Angeles.

RELATED:

Harris is the first woman vice president of the United States, and the first woman of color to hold the office.

Bass' term as mayor officially begins the following day on Dec. 12.

Over the weekend, Bass launched an online hiring portal for people interested in serving in her new administration.

"Dear Angelenos, If you have the skills, determination, experience and commitment our city needs to house people immediately and increase safety and opportunity in every neighborhood, then we need you!" Bass wrote on the site. "Only a team effort will move Los Angeles in a new direction and bring urgent solutions to the crisis we face. As Mayor-elect, I am excited to invite you to be part of this," Bass said in a statement.

Bass defeated developer Rick Caruso in the Nov. 8 election with 54.83% of the vote.

She's already named Chris Thompson, LA28 official and former chief of staff to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, as her chief of staff.

City News Service contributed to this report.