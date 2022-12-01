LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass’ daughter injured in West Adams hit-and-run crash

article

At least one suspect is on the run after one of Los Angeles mayor-elect Karen Bass’ daughters was injured in a hit-and-run crash in the West Adams area on Thursday morning.

The West Adams neighborhood is located about eight miles west of downtown Los Angeles.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 9:10 a.m. near the intersection of South La Brea Avenue and West Adams Boulevard, Los Angeles fire officials confirmed to FOX 11.

An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said the second vehicle left the scene shortly after the crash.

Bass’ daughter stayed at the scene and was treated at an area hospital for the injuries she sustained in the collision.

A tow truck is at the scene of a hit-and-run crash in LA's West Adams neighborhood on Dec. 1, 2022.

"While driving today, one of my daughters was the victim of a hit-and-run," Bass said in a statement. "Thankfully, she was not seriously hurt and is home after being cared for at the hospital. I am grateful for the first responders and health care professionals who ensured her well-being. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the circumstances of this incident."

Congresswoman Karen Bass

Neither Bass nor officials specified which daughter was involved.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

