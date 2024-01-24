VP Kamala Harris set to return to LA: Here's why

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at a late-afternoon campaign reception in Manhattan Beach Wednesday.

Harris is set to arrive at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday afternoon from Joint Base Andrews near Washington. She is set to fly to Sacramento Thursday to speak at a California Legislature Democratic Caucus reception and a campaign reception, then return to Los Angeles later Thursday.

The Manhattan Beach fundraiser will be Harris' first in the Los Angeles area since Nov. 20 when pro-Palestinian protesters threw fake blood in front of the Brentwood home it was at, then placed red handprints on the ground before her arrival.

About two dozen protesters chanted "Free Palestine" and "Harris, Harris you can't hide you're committing genocide," blocked cars on the street and yelled "Shame on you" as people trickled into the home of attorneys Cliff Gilbert-Lurie and Leslie Gilbert-Lurie.

VP Kamala Harris. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

As she approached the podium to speak, Harris was interrupted by someone who called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. It was unclear who it was.

Harris then paused and said, "We live in a democracy. This is a very difficult time and it's important that we all agree that people should have the freedom to have their voices heard."