VIDEO: Resident encounters giant bear near Big Bear home

A Big Bear resident is thankful to be alive after he came face to face with a large bear near his home earlier this week.

Frank Pirolo said the terrifying incident happened near his trailer around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Pirolo was outside when he saw the black bear’s head emerge from a trash can. In the video, you can hear him panic and run from the area as fast as he could.

Thankfully, the bear went the opposite way and the San Bernardino County resident was able to leave the encounter completely unscathed.

