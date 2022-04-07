Video: Bear munching on pumpkin at La Cañada Flintridge home

As temperatures begin to heat up across Southern California, deputies are alerting the public about the summer-like climate possibly drawing more wild bears into our neighborhoods.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared a video of a bear munching on a pumpkin right outside a home in La Cañada Flintridge.

LASD shared a video of a bear enjoying their lunch at an LA County foothill neighborhood. (@CVLASD)

No one was hurt in the bear sighting, LASD said.

While the video appears adorable and light-hearted in nature, LASD's Crescenta Valley station is alerting the public on social media to be mindful of bear encounters possibly being more common this spring and summer. LASD's Crescenta Valley referred to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's guide on "bear-proofing" your home and/or campsite.

Below are the tips provided by the state's DFW on bear-proofing the home*:

Do not toss food scraps out into the yard.

Consider using a bear-proof garbage container.

Wait to put trash out until the morning of waste collection day.

Do not leave trash, groceries or pet food in your car.

Keep garbage cans clean and deodorize them with bleach or ammonia.

Keep barbecue grills clean and stored in a garage or shed when not in use.

Avoid hanging bird feeders in bear country. If you must, only do so between November and March and make them inaccessible to bears, since they are good climbers.

Do not leave any scented products outside, even non-food items such as suntan lotion, insect repellent, soap or candles.

Keep doors and windows closed and locked when home.

Consider installing motion-detector alarms and/or electric fencing.

Bring pets in at night. Provide safe and secure quarters for livestock at night.

Consider composting bins as opposed to open composting.

Securely block access to potential hibernation sites such as crawl spaces under decks and buildings.

Avoid using bear spray around the property – when it dries, it can serve as an attractant.

Do not feed deer or other wildlife – this will attract bears to your home.

Harvest fruit off trees as soon as it is ripe, and promptly collect fruit that falls.

If a bear breaks into your home, do not attempt to confront the bear. Give the bear an escape route. If the bear cannot make its way out, go to a safe place and call 911.

* = Information taken from California Fish and Wildlife.

You can click here for more information from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

