VIDEO: Man throws lit firework into crowd in Hermosa Beach; several injured

Authorities are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera throwing a lit firework into a crowd of people in Hermosa Beach, injuring several people.

It happened June 17 around 9:45 p.m. during a silent disco event at Vista (11 Pier Avenue).

A witness told police the firework exploded in the middle of the crowd and fragments of the firework hit multiple people. The number of people injured was not immediately released, but police said the injuries sustained are non-life threatening.

The suspect is described as a man between 18 and 25 years old, wearing a black sweatshirt with yellow lining, dark pants, and a red, white, and blue helmet. The bicycle the suspect was riding is a beach cruiser with an attached gas-powered motor, a fuel tank attached under the handlebars, and an American flag to the rear of the bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hermosa Beach Police Department at 310-318-0360.