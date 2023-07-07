Teen suspected of tossing lit firework into crowd in Hermosa Beach arrested

An arrest has been announced in the June incident where someone tossed a lit firework into the crowd in Hermosa Beach.

Back on June 17, the suspect tossed the firework during a silent disco event at Vista at 11 Pier Avenue.

Witnesses at the time told police the firework hit multiple people. On July 7, the Hermosa Beach Police Department announced they arrested the person wanted in connection to the incident.

Police revealed the suspect is underage, which means his identity won't be released to the public.

VIDEO: Underage suspect throws lit firework into crowd in Hermosa Beach; several injured

Police are now looking to see if it was a hate crime. As of July 7, authorities have not announced what charges will be filed against the unnamed suspect.

HBPD said the case is now being handled through the juvenile court system.