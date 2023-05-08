Brawl at The Grove caught on camera: 'Where are the police?'

A massive brawl at The Grove in Los Angeles Sunday was caught on camera.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a reported fight at the shopping center in front of the AMC movie theater around 3:38 p.m.

Video shows what appears to be a group of people fighting each other in one of the streets that runs through the popular outdoor mall. A security guard is seen on the outskirts of the brawl as it moves onto a nearby sidewalk. Several people are seen throwing punches, and at one point, a man is seen right in the center getting his shirt ripped off.

SUGGESTED:

A bystander can be heard in the background saying, "Where are the police? Where is security?"

Police said between 8 and 10 boys were involved in the brawl. Several suspects were escorted to their cars, but no arrests were made.

It's unclear at this time what may have led up to the brawl.