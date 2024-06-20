Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: 3 steal $2,600 worth of alcohol from Irvine Pavilions

Published  June 20, 2024 9:22am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
The trio was caught on camera stealing the alcohol from Pavilions on Portola Parkway on June 6.

IRVINE, Calif. - Do you recognize these three individuals? 

The Irvine Police Department has released surveillance video showing three people caught on camera stealing $2,600 worth of alcohol from the Pavilions grocery store on Portola Parkway on June 6. 

The video shows the trio loading liquor bottles into their carts before exiting the store without paying. 

Anyone who can help authorities identify the three suspects is asked to email njohnson@cityofirvine.
 