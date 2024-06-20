VIDEO: 3 steal $2,600 worth of alcohol from Irvine Pavilions
IRVINE, Calif. - Do you recognize these three individuals?
The Irvine Police Department has released surveillance video showing three people caught on camera stealing $2,600 worth of alcohol from the Pavilions grocery store on Portola Parkway on June 6.
The video shows the trio loading liquor bottles into their carts before exiting the store without paying.
Anyone who can help authorities identify the three suspects is asked to email njohnson@cityofirvine.