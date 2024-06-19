Burglary crew attempts to break into Los Feliz pharmacy using electric saw, crowbar

Los Angeles authorities Wednesday were investigating after a burglary crew attempted to break into a pharmacy in the Los Feliz neighborhood.

The attempted burglary was reported at R&D Pharmacy located at the corner of Hillhurst and Franklin avenues. Investigators said around 4 a.m., a burglary crew comprised of at least three suspects used an electric saw and crowbar to break the glass and proceeded to saw into the metal gate.

When the burglars broke through the glass, officials said the alarm started ringing and the thieves did not get away with any merchandise.

The owner said her business has been hit multiple times and that broken glass will cost an estimated $1,000 to replace.

The suspects were wearing hoodies at the time of the incident and a detailed description of them was unavailable.