5 minors accused of leaving trail of destruction during break-in at SoCal middle school

A group of minors were taken into police custody after they allegedly left behind a trail of destruction during an early morning break-in at John Liechty Middle School in Los Angeles’ Westlake District, authorities said.

The break-in was reported just before 5 a.m. Thursday at the school located at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and S. Union Avenue. The school is part of the LA Unified School District.

The school's alarms went off and officers arrived at the scene a short time later. Officials said the suspects ran off and tried to hide in various rooms throughout the school. However, officers with the LA School Police and Los Angeles Police departments rounded them up and took them into custody.

Investigators confirmed the suspects were between the ages of 12 and 14.

The incident happened during the early days of summer break. The last day of school for the LAUSD was Tuesday, June 11.

In the break-in, the suspects are accused of leaving behind broken windows, a broken vending machine, and spray-painting the walls.

Officials said they were booked at an LAPD station and will be released to their parents with a future court date.







