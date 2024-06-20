Barricaded gunman surrenders in Long Beach after holding hostage overnight

A SWAT standoff ended peacefully in a Long Beach neighborhood where authorities say a resident was held hostage by an armed suspect inside his home.

Officers with the Long Beach Police Department responded to the 2000 block of East Ocean Boulevard around 10 p.m. Wednesday regarding a man with a gun who fired shots into the air.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect flee and run into a residence in the area of Gaviota Avenue and 1st Street before forcing himself into a nearby home, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The suspect held the hostage in the residence on the 1600 Block of East 1st Street for several hours while negotiations were ongoing. Video from the scene showed the resident at the doorway appearing to be directed by the suspect from behind.

Residents were asked to avoid the area during the police response.

The hostage was released uninjured and the suspect was taken into custody without incident around 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police have not released any further information on the suspect.