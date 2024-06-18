Sinaloa cartel possibly connected to major bust in Southern California

When the white Ford F-150 led the California Highway Patrol on a police chase, little did the officers know that by the time they stopped the driver, they’d find close to 200 pounds of drugs and large amounts of cash in the truck.

But they did, also arresting a Hispanic man in his 40s, who they are still questioning for possible drug cartel involvement.

This happened just down the street from where federal officials announced a 10- count indictment linking local Sinaloa cartel operatives with underground Chinese groups laundering millions of drug sales money in Southern California.

In essence, the Mexican drug money is laundered by the Chinese group who benefit by putting the money into assets bought by wealthy clients who can "invest" large amounts of money overseas without Chinese Government oversight.

Photo courtesy USDEA

So, for example, a courier for the cartel sells drugs then takes large amounts of cash and hands that over to the laundering agents.

They can either deposit it into small accounts in U.S. banks, under different names (avoiding the banks requirement to report large deposits to the government) or have clients buy expensive cars or goods in the U.S. to launder the money into "legitimate" assets.

More than $50 million in drug profits have been laundered this way, according to investigators who arrested two dozen people and confiscated large amounts of drugs, weapons and money.

Local agencies involved in the investigation include departments from El Monte, Los Angeles, and San Gabriel Valley cities.

No word on whether the bust today in downtown Los Angeles is related to these particular groups, but investigators are talking to the driver, to decide which agency, LAPD or the feds, takes over the investigation.