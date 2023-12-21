Ventura County: Evacuation orders issued as rain triggers dangerous flooding, tornado warning

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued for parts of Ventura County Thursday after a powerful atmospheric river slammed the region overnight, triggering a Tornado Warning due to the heavy rains and dangerous flooding that continues to pose a threat for cities including Oxnard, Port Hueneme, Ventura, and Camarillo.

The National Weather Service issued the Tornado Warning around 2 a.m. It expired shortly thereafter because of reports the storm was weakening.

Due to high-intensity rainfall, flooding is currently impacting residences in the vicinity of the Hueneme Bay Club in Port Hueneme, officials said.

The following evacuations have been issued :

Evacuation Order

North to Bolker Way

South to Channel Islands Boulevard

West to Patterson Road

East to Triton Street

Evacuation Warning

North to West Hemlock Street

South to Bolker Way

West to Patterson Road

East to Trion Street

Click here for a detailed evacuation map.

Evacuation Shelter

An emergency evacuation shelter is being established at the Oxnard College Gymnasium located at 4000 South Rose Avenue, Oxnard. Residents that require assistance with transportation to the evacuation shelter can gather at the Hueneme Bay Clubhouse and transportation will be provided shortly.

Major Road Closures

The CHP has issued SigAlert for the closure of two lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway at Las Virgenes Road in Malibu Canyon for an unknown duration due to a collision. Motorists are asked to avoid the area or seek alternate routes.

NWS forecasters said potentially dangerous rain was anticipated Wednesday night in Santa Barbara County, with 3 to 6 inches possible. But forecasters said the rainfall rates were expected to decrease as the center of the storm moves into Ventura County and ultimately Los Angeles County, although there will still be chances of small cells dropping large amounts of rain in a short period of time.

Forecasters said earlier there will be a 20% to 30% chance of thunderstorms developing Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night.

County officials urged residents to heed instructions from emergency responders and alert notifications; drive cautiously and slow down in wet conditions; and avoid trying to cross flooded roadways.

Daytime temperatures will remain in the 60s in the region for much of the week. Overnight lows will generally be in the upper 40s and lower 50s throughout the Southland, but will dip into the 30s in some parts of the mountains and high desert.

Thursday is the first day of winter. Conditions are expected to dry out on Friday, although gusting northwest winds are expected to linger into Saturday.

City News Service contributed to this report.