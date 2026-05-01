7th rattlesnake bite reported in Ventura County since March

The Brief Ventura County firefighters rescued a hiker on Thursday after a rattlesnake bite on the Long Canyon trail in Simi Valley. This incident marks the seventh reported bite in the region since mid-March, fueled by an early seasonal heat wave. Authorities are urging extreme caution on trails as snake activity surges near brush, rocks, and residential areas.



A seventh rattlesnake bite since mid-March was reported in Ventura County on Thursday, marking the latest in a series of dangerous encounters fueled by an unseasonably early heat wave.

Fire officials confirmed the increase in activity as they responded to the Wood Ranch area in Simi Valley, highlighting a growing trend of venomous snakes appearing in popular outdoor spaces throughout the region fueled by an early seasonal heat wave.

What we know:

The most recent attack happened on the Long Canyon trail, where Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) personnel provided emergency care to the victim.

This incident marks the seventh report in the county in about 30 days.

Some encounters have been fatal: 46-year-old Gabriela Bautista died five days after being bitten at Wildwood Regional Park in March, and an Orange County man passed away following a bite in Irvine on February 1.

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Other recent victims, including a girl in Thousand Oaks and a man in Camarillo, survived after receiving anti-venom treatment.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identity or current medical status of the hiker involved in Thursday's incident.

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Timeline:

February 1, 2026: Julian Enrique Hernandez, 25, is bitten while mountain biking at Quail Hill in Julian Enrique Hernandez, 25, is bitten while mountain biking at Quail Hill in Irvine.

March 4, 2026: Hernandez passes away in the ICU after a month-long battle, marking the year's first fatality.

March 14, 2026: Gabriela Bautista, 46, is bitten while hiking in Wildwood Regional Park. She tragically died five days later.

March 14 – April 4, 2026: Three additional non-fatal bites are reported across the region.

April 5, 2026: The sixth victim is bitten in Camarillo and intercepted by responders at Pleasant Valley and Lewis Road.

April 30, 2026: The seventh bite since mid-March is reported at Long Canyon trail in Simi Valley.

What you can do:

To stay safe while enjoying Ventura County’s outdoor areas, officials recommend:

Stay on marked trails: Avoid walking through tall grass or heavy brush.

Dress appropriately: Wear sturdy boots and long pants when hiking.

Watch your step: Look before stepping over rocks or logs where snakes may be shading.

If you see a snake: "Back away slowly and give the animal space; most bites occur when a person tries to move or kill the snake."

If bitten: Stay calm, limit movement to slow venom spread, and call 911 immediately. Do NOT use a tourniquet or attempt to remove the venom yourself.