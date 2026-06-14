Woman says LAPD officer shot and killed her dog outside Canoga Park home

The Brief A Canoga Park woman says her dog, Jamison, was shot and killed by an LAPD officer outside her condominium complex Saturday night. Marie Marseille says she was trying to put Jamison away when the dog slipped outside and walked toward an officer before the shooting occurred. Video of Marseille grieving her dog has been viewed more than two million times and prompted outrage from neighbors, while the LAPD has not yet responded to requests for comment.



A heartbreaking video has been viewed more than two million times, showing a woman sobbing over her dog after she says he was shot and killed by an LAPD officer outside her Canoga Park home.

The shooting happened Saturday night at the Jordan Condominiums at 7551 Jordan Avenue, the same night the New York Knicks won their first NBA championship in 53 years.

Marie Marseille, a nurse originally from New York, was inside watching the Knicks celebrate their title. Her Golden Saint Berdoodle, Jamison, was even dressed for the occasion, wearing a Knicks jersey.

But the celebration was cut short.

LAPD officers were dispatched to the complex after a neighbor called 911 reporting loud voices and a possible domestic dispute between two women.

When officers arrived, Marseille says she was alone.

"I’m like, ‘Oh no, it’s just me,’" Marseille told FOX 11. "And then they saw Jamison, and the one officer said, ‘Put the dog away.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, no problem.’"

Marseille says she tried to comply, but Jamison slipped outside and walked toward one of the officers.

"The next thing I know, Jamison is lying on the ground," she said. "But Jamison wasn’t baring his teeth, he wasn’t growling, he wasn’t aggressive, he wasn’t barking. He was just moving toward the officer."

Marseille’s grief, captured on video and shared widely on social media, drew an outpouring of anger from neighbors who knew Jamison at the complex.

"What is the purpose of all of you?" one neighbor is heard saying in the video. "This is what we pay for?!"

"He’s my baby," Marseille said through tears. "It doesn’t make any sense to me. I can’t make sense of anything."

FOX 11 News reached out to the LAPD for comment. So far, the department has not responded.