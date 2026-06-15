Santa Ana police shoot, kill allegedly armed teen following domestic disturbance

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed by Santa Ana police over the weekend following a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex. Officers responding to the scene found a 53-year-old man with a stab wound and reported that the teenager refused multiple commands to drop a knife before an officer opened fire. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, while his mother was treated for non-life-threatening injuries; the identity of the minor has not been released.



A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed after a domestic disturbance call in Santa Ana over the weekend, officials said.

What we know:

Officials with the Santa Ana Police Department said the incident began around 10:30 p.m. when they received a call from a 53-year-old man who reported his girlfriend’s son was under the influence, vandalizing property, and armed with a knife.

When officers arrived at the 3400 South Main Apartments, located near the intersection of Main Street and MacArthur Boulevard, they found the caller suffering from a stab wound. They also said the teen remained armed.

Officers said they told the teen multiple times to drop the knife, but he refused. A short time later, the teen was struck by police gunfire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the teen’s mother suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

What we don't know:

The name of the teen has not been publicly released. The investigation remains active.