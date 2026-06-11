2026 FIFA World Cup: How to avoid traffic at LA Stadium

The Brief Around 500,000 soccer fans are expected at LA Stadium for the FIFA World Cup, causing major traffic in Inglewood. Parking is limited and costs hundreds of dollars, making public transit the recommended option. Metro is launching $1.75 direct express buses from major hubs across LA County, starting three to four hours before kickoff.



Half a million soccer fans are expected to pass through Los Angeles Stadium for the FIFA World Cup over the next month, with major traffic expected in Inglewood and surrounding areas.

What we know:

The first of 104 matches will be hosted on Thursday, June 11, with matches scheduled through July 10. Officials estimate up to 70,000 fans will attend each game.

Public Transit Options

To help people get around, Metro and regional transit partners are rolling out direct service to every single World Cup match.

Fans can catch nonstop buses from designated pickup locations including:

Union Station

Downtown Long Beach

Harbor Gateway Transit Center

El Monte Station

San Fernando Valley

Service begins three to four hours before kickoff, and return trips operate for up to two hours after the final whistle. The fare is $1.75 each way. Metro says the goal is to help both locals and visitors experience the city while connecting people from around the world to the matches.

Click here for more information.

Parking at LA Stadium

Parking at the stadium is limited, with prices costing fans hundreds of dollars. Officials recommend public transit as the fastest and most affordable option.

Watch Parties at LA County Parks

From Palmdale to Whittier and Sylmar, many local sites are hosting watch parties. These events will feature beer gardens, live DJs, food vendors, and meet-and-greet opportunities. Some events are free, while others require paid admission.

What they're saying:

"We've got so many diverse communities here so people can take transit and explore LA just like a local, but to all of the different countries that were represented throughout our neighborhoods in Los Angeles," said Monica Bolden, Metro Deputy Chief of Customer Service. "So to go to the games, to go the fan zones, whether they're official or just the community watch parties, we are going to be the best option to get around LA, avoid traffic, not get stuck in traffic congestion and really enjoy."