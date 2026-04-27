Here's where you are most likely to encounter a rattlesnake in Southern California: report

The Brief Rattlesnake season in Southern California is officially in full swing. High-traffic areas for encounters include Malibu Creek State Park, Joshua Tree, the San Bernardino National Forest, and Chino Hills State Park. o prevent bites, officials advise hikers to stick to marked trails, wear high-coverage boots, and avoid placing hands or feet in tall grass or rock crevices where snakes are known to hide.



Southern California's hiking season is back, but so is a venomous hidden danger.

What we know:

Experts warn rattlesnake season is officially in full swing and there are some places you’re more likely to encounter a rattlesnake.

Malibu Creek State Park: This area is a prime habitat for the Southern Pacific rattlesnake.

Joshua Tree National Park: The desert terrain is home to seven different rattlesnake species that are known to blend in perfectly with their surroundings.

San Bernardino National Forest: Sightings are common across the entirety of the forest's 800,000 acres.

Chino Hills State Park: This park is home to both the Southern Pacific and the Red Diamond rattlesnake.

Local perspective:

Last week, California reported its third rattlesnake death.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: California reports 3rd rattlesnake death as record heat triggers aggressive season

What you can do:

Officials have released several safety guidelines to help hikers avoid dangerous encounters:

Stick to marked trails: Avoid wandering into areas where snakes may be hiding.

Wear appropriate gear: High boots can provide a layer of protection against strikes.

Avoid reaching into hazards: Do not reach into tall grass or rock crevices where snakes love to hide.

Listen and look: Pay attention to the diamond-shaped head of the snake and the sound of its rattle.