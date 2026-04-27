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Here's where you are most likely to encounter a rattlesnake in Southern California: report

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Published  April 27, 2026 1:42pm PDT
Wild Nature
FOX 11
Most rattlesnake-infested areas in SoCal

Most rattlesnake-infested areas in SoCal

Experts warn rattlesnake season is in full swing in Southern California.

The Brief

    • Rattlesnake season in Southern California is officially in full swing. 
    • High-traffic areas for encounters include Malibu Creek State Park, Joshua Tree, the San Bernardino National Forest, and Chino Hills State Park.
    • o prevent bites, officials advise hikers to stick to marked trails, wear high-coverage boots, and avoid placing hands or feet in tall grass or rock crevices where snakes are known to hide.

Southern California's hiking season is back, but so is a venomous hidden danger.

What we know:

Experts warn rattlesnake season is officially in full swing and there are some places you’re more likely to encounter a rattlesnake.

  • Malibu Creek State Park: This area is a prime habitat for the Southern Pacific rattlesnake.
  • Joshua Tree National Park: The desert terrain is home to seven different rattlesnake species that are known to blend in perfectly with their surroundings.
  • San Bernardino National Forest: Sightings are common across the entirety of the forest's 800,000 acres.
  • Chino Hills State Park: This park is home to both the Southern Pacific and the Red Diamond rattlesnake.

Local perspective:

Last week, California reported its third rattlesnake death. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: California reports 3rd rattlesnake death as record heat triggers aggressive season

What you can do:

Officials have released several safety guidelines to help hikers avoid dangerous encounters:

  • Stick to marked trails: Avoid wandering into areas where snakes may be hiding.
  • Wear appropriate gear: High boots can provide a layer of protection against strikes.
  • Avoid reaching into hazards: Do not reach into tall grass or rock crevices where snakes love to hide.
  • Listen and look: Pay attention to the diamond-shaped head of the snake and the sound of its rattle.

The Source: This report is based on safety advisories and regional data provided by the California Post and Southern California park officials.

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