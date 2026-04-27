Here's where you are most likely to encounter a rattlesnake in Southern California: report
Southern California's hiking season is back, but so is a venomous hidden danger.
What we know:
Experts warn rattlesnake season is officially in full swing and there are some places you’re more likely to encounter a rattlesnake.
- Malibu Creek State Park: This area is a prime habitat for the Southern Pacific rattlesnake.
- Joshua Tree National Park: The desert terrain is home to seven different rattlesnake species that are known to blend in perfectly with their surroundings.
- San Bernardino National Forest: Sightings are common across the entirety of the forest's 800,000 acres.
- Chino Hills State Park: This park is home to both the Southern Pacific and the Red Diamond rattlesnake.
Local perspective:
Last week, California reported its third rattlesnake death.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: California reports 3rd rattlesnake death as record heat triggers aggressive season
What you can do:
Officials have released several safety guidelines to help hikers avoid dangerous encounters:
- Stick to marked trails: Avoid wandering into areas where snakes may be hiding.
- Wear appropriate gear: High boots can provide a layer of protection against strikes.
- Avoid reaching into hazards: Do not reach into tall grass or rock crevices where snakes love to hide.
- Listen and look: Pay attention to the diamond-shaped head of the snake and the sound of its rattle.
The Source: This report is based on safety advisories and regional data provided by the California Post and Southern California park officials.