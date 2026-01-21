350 pounds of meth, guns seized as Ventura County task force busts Mexico smuggling ring

The Brief A two-month investigation into a Mexico-based trafficking ring led to the arrest of a Moreno Valley man and the seizure of 350 pounds of methamphetamine. Along with the bulk narcotics, detectives recovered five rifles (including an assault weapon), two handguns, and ammunition from a Southern California safehouse. Sergio Sanchez faces multiple felony charges, including possession for sale with armed allegations, following a criminal complaint filed by the Ventura County District Attorney.



A massive pipeline funneling narcotics from the southwest border to the streets of Ventura County has been dismantled following a two-month multi-agency sting, according to the sheriff's office.

The high-stakes takedown marks a significant blow to a transnational trafficking organization that authorities say used Southern California residential neighborhoods to store and package bulk shipments of methamphetamine from Mexico into the U.S.

What we know:

On December 17, 2025, investigators served a search warrant at the home of Sergio Sanchez, who authorities said was a key U.S.-based operator who managed a safehouse in the 11900 block of Indian Street in Moreno Valley.

At the home, authorities uncovered an estimated 350 pounds of methamphetamine, seven firearms (including rifles and handguns), and evidence of high-volume drug sales.

Sanchez was initially detained in possession of a loaded firearm and now faces several felony counts, including possession of an assault weapon.

What they're saying:

The scale of the operation drew praise from local leadership.

Assistant Sheriff Victor Fazio stated, "This case is a great example of the impact that local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies can have when they work together to dismantle transnational criminal organizations."

What's next:

Following the formal filing of a criminal complaint on January 14, 2026, Sanchez will undergo court proceedings in Ventura County.

The District Attorney’s Office is pursuing charges for the possession and sale of controlled substances with specific weight enhancements and allegations of being armed during the commission of a crime.