Crime spree suspect faces first-degree murder charge in Westlake HS student’s death

The man accused of plowing into a group of high school students in Thousand Oaks, fatally striking a 15-year-old boy, following an alleged crime spree has been charged with first-degree murder, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Friday.

In April, investigators allege Austin Eis, of Camarillo, walked into a Simi Valley Walmart where he pepper-sprayed and stabbed an employee before he attacked and attempted to drag a second employee out o the store. In that incident, he is also accused of threatening two more employees with a knife.

Eis then reportedly broke into a home in Camarillo and proceeded to drive to Thousand Oaks, where court documents state he intentionally targeted children at a Westlake High School bus stop. Initial reports said four students were hit, including Wesley Welling who died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

"In light of the ongoing investigation we have discovered new evidence to support additional charges and defendant’s premeditation," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Amber Lee, a member of the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office Major Crimes Homicides Unit. "The amended complaint reflects that evidence."

Wesley Welling was killed after he was struck by a stabbing suspect afterschool on Tuesday, April 18.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

On Friday, the Ventura County DA said the investigation reveals six additional students were in the path of Eis’ vehicle and now, Eis faces 19 counts of attempted murder along with the first-degree murder charge.

Officials said his other charges include assault with a deadly weapon, use of tear gas, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, false imprisonment and exhibiting a deadly weapon.

Eis is due on court on Wednesday, July 19.