Dodgers 2026 theme nights: How to get Star Wars, Japanese Heritage & Date Night packs

Fresh off their 2025 World Series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, the Los Angeles Dodgers are giving fans even more reason to pack Dodger Stadium in 2026.

What we know:

The 2026 promotional calendar is anchored by returning favorites like Star Wars Night (May 14) and LGBTQ+ Pride Night (June 5).

For the Heritage Series, the Dodgers have revealed several jersey designs: the Japanese Heritage Night (April 27) jersey features an art-inspired aesthetic, while the Mexican Heritage Night (May 26) jersey sports a vibrant floral print.

Other confirmed items include a "Back-to-Back World Champions" blanket for Mental Health Awareness Night on May 8 and a special sweatshirt for the season’s first theme event, Teacher Appreciation Night, on April 11.

What we don't know:

Specific designs for several mid-to-late season items remain under wraps.

The Dodgers have yet to unveil the promotional merchandise for LGBTQ+ Pride Night, Filipino Heritage Night, and Black Heritage Night.

Additionally, while the team teased "exclusive giveaways" for buying specific ticket packs, the full list of remaining stadium-wide bobbleheads—expected to include stars like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto—has not been fully detailed alongside these theme nights.

Timeline:

2026 Stadium-Wide Giveaways

March 28 (vs. D-Backs): Will Smith "Game 7 Home Run" Bobblehead

Photo courtesy Dodgers

March 30 (vs. Guardians): Back-to-Back World Champions Hoodie

March 31 (vs. Guardians): Mystery Bobblehead

April 10 (vs. Rangers): Shohei Ohtani "Greatest Game" Bobblehead Part 1

Photo courtesy Dodgers

April 13 (vs. Mets): Hello Kitty Giveaway

April 15 (vs. Mets): Jackie Robinson Jersey

Photo courtesy Dodgers

April 25 (vs. Cubs): Rob Sasaki Bobblehead

Photo courtesy Dodgers

May 8 (vs. Braves): Miguel Rojas "Game 7 Home Run" Bobblehead

Photo courtesy Dodgers

May 9 (vs. Braves): Blake Snell "Starter Series" Bobblehead

Photo courtesy Dodgers

May 10 (vs. Braves): Mother's Day Tote Bag

May 11 (vs. Giants): 2025 World Series Replica Trophy

Photo courtesy Dodgers

May 12 (vs. Giants): Ice Cube Lowrider Bobblehead

Photo courtesy Dodgers

May 13 (vs. Giants): 2025 World Champions Gold Jerseys

May 25 (vs. Rockies): Dave Roberts Bobblehead

Photo courtesy Dodgers

May 27 (vs. Rockies): Yoshinobu Yamamoto "Game 7 Last Out" Bobblehead

Photo courtesy Dodgers

May 29 (vs. Phillies): Alex Vesia Bobblehead

Photo courtesy Dodgers

May 30 (vs. Phillies): Teoscar Hernández "Mr. Seeds" Bobblehead

Photo courtesy Dodgers

June 6 (vs. Angels): Tyler Glasnow "Starter Series" Bobblehead

Photo courtesy Dodgers

June 16 (vs. Rays): Dodgers Soccer Jersey

June 19 (vs. Orioles): Mookie Betts "Game 7 Double Play" Bobblehead

Photo courtesy Dodgers

June 20 (vs. Orioles): Shaquille O'Neal Bobblehead

June 21 (vs. Orioles): Father's Day Giveaway

July 6 (vs. Rockies): Freddie Freeman "18th Inning Walk-Off" Bobblehead

July 8 (vs. Rockies): Shohei Ohtani "Greatest Game" Bobblehead Part 2

July 11 (vs. D-backs): Son Heung-min Bobblehead

July 28 (vs. Mariners): 2025 World Series Mystery Rings

July 29 (vs. Mariners): Edwin Diaz Bobblehead

July 31 (vs. Red Sox): Kyle Tucker Bobblehead

Aug. 10 (vs. Royals): Max Muncy "Game 7 Home Run" Bobblehead

Aug. 14 (vs. Brewers): Clayton Kershaw Bobblehead

Aug. 15 (vs. Brewers): Reggie Smith "Legends of Dodger Baseball" Bobblehead

Aug. 22 (vs. Pirates): Shohei Ohtani "Starter Series" Bobblehead

Sept. 5 (vs. Nationals): Yoshinobu Yamamoto "Starter Series" Bobblehead

2026 Special Event Schedule

April 11: Teacher Appreciation Night (vs. Rangers): Crewneck sweatshirt

Photo courtesy Dodgers

April 14: Healthcare Appreciation Night (vs. Mets) – Navy and Dodger blue jacket

Photo courtesy Dodgers

April 24: Dodgers Date Night (vs. Cubs) – Branded blanket with rose logo

Photo courtesy Dodgers

April 27: Japanese Heritage Night (vs. Marlins) – Japanese art-style jersey

Photo courtesy Dodgers

April 28: Women’s Night (vs. Marlins) – Tan quarter-zip sweater

Photo courtesy Dodgers

May 8: Mental Health Awareness Night (vs. Braves) – Back-to-Back Champions blanket

Photo courtesy Dodgers

May 14: Star Wars Night (vs. Giants) – Grogu (Baby Yoda) bobblehead

Photo courtesy Dodgers

May 26: Mexican Heritage Night (vs. Rockies) – Floral print jersey

Photo courtesy Dodgers

June 5: LGBTQ+ Pride Night (vs. Angels) – Pride item (Design TBA)

June 15: Filipino Heritage Night (vs. Rays) – Filipino Heritage jersey

July 7: Hawaiian Shirt Night (vs. Rockies) – 2026 Hawaiian shirt

July 10: Black Heritage Night (vs. D-backs) – Heritage item (Design TBA)

July 30: Guatemalan Heritage Night (vs. Mariners) – Guatemalan Heritage item

August 11: Salvadoran Heritage Night (vs. Royals) – Salvadoran Heritage item

August 13: Korean Heritage Night (vs. Brewers) – Korean Heritage jersey

September 5: Union Night (vs. Nationals) – Union item (Design TBA)

September 7: First Responders Night (vs. Reds) – Appreciation item

September 8: Día de Los Dodgers (vs. Reds) – Día de Los Dodgers item

September 9: Nurses Night (vs. Reds) – Nurses Appreciation item

What you can do:

To secure these items, you must visit Dodgers.com/promotions.

Standard tickets purchased through secondary markets or the general box office usually do not include the promotional voucher.

Redemption typically takes place inside the stadium at a designated booth—be sure to check your digital ticket for the exact pick-up location.