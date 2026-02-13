Dodgers 2026 theme nights: How to get Star Wars, Japanese Heritage & Date Night packs
LOS ANGELES - Fresh off their 2025 World Series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, the Los Angeles Dodgers are giving fans even more reason to pack Dodger Stadium in 2026.
What we know:
The 2026 promotional calendar is anchored by returning favorites like Star Wars Night (May 14) and LGBTQ+ Pride Night (June 5).
For the Heritage Series, the Dodgers have revealed several jersey designs: the Japanese Heritage Night (April 27) jersey features an art-inspired aesthetic, while the Mexican Heritage Night (May 26) jersey sports a vibrant floral print.
Other confirmed items include a "Back-to-Back World Champions" blanket for Mental Health Awareness Night on May 8 and a special sweatshirt for the season’s first theme event, Teacher Appreciation Night, on April 11.
What we don't know:
Specific designs for several mid-to-late season items remain under wraps.
The Dodgers have yet to unveil the promotional merchandise for LGBTQ+ Pride Night, Filipino Heritage Night, and Black Heritage Night.
SUGGESTED: Kiké Hernández re-signs with Dodgers
Additionally, while the team teased "exclusive giveaways" for buying specific ticket packs, the full list of remaining stadium-wide bobbleheads—expected to include stars like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto—has not been fully detailed alongside these theme nights.
Timeline:
2026 Stadium-Wide Giveaways
March 28 (vs. D-Backs): Will Smith "Game 7 Home Run" Bobblehead
Photo courtesy Dodgers
March 30 (vs. Guardians): Back-to-Back World Champions Hoodie
March 31 (vs. Guardians): Mystery Bobblehead
April 10 (vs. Rangers): Shohei Ohtani "Greatest Game" Bobblehead Part 1
Photo courtesy Dodgers
April 13 (vs. Mets): Hello Kitty Giveaway
April 15 (vs. Mets): Jackie Robinson Jersey
Photo courtesy Dodgers
April 25 (vs. Cubs): Rob Sasaki Bobblehead
Photo courtesy Dodgers
May 8 (vs. Braves): Miguel Rojas "Game 7 Home Run" Bobblehead
Photo courtesy Dodgers
May 9 (vs. Braves): Blake Snell "Starter Series" Bobblehead
Photo courtesy Dodgers
May 10 (vs. Braves): Mother's Day Tote Bag
May 11 (vs. Giants): 2025 World Series Replica Trophy
Photo courtesy Dodgers
May 12 (vs. Giants): Ice Cube Lowrider Bobblehead
Photo courtesy Dodgers
May 13 (vs. Giants): 2025 World Champions Gold Jerseys
May 25 (vs. Rockies): Dave Roberts Bobblehead
Photo courtesy Dodgers
May 27 (vs. Rockies): Yoshinobu Yamamoto "Game 7 Last Out" Bobblehead
Photo courtesy Dodgers
May 29 (vs. Phillies): Alex Vesia Bobblehead
Photo courtesy Dodgers
May 30 (vs. Phillies): Teoscar Hernández "Mr. Seeds" Bobblehead
Photo courtesy Dodgers
June 6 (vs. Angels): Tyler Glasnow "Starter Series" Bobblehead
Photo courtesy Dodgers
June 16 (vs. Rays): Dodgers Soccer Jersey
June 19 (vs. Orioles): Mookie Betts "Game 7 Double Play" Bobblehead
Photo courtesy Dodgers
June 20 (vs. Orioles): Shaquille O'Neal Bobblehead
June 21 (vs. Orioles): Father's Day Giveaway
July 6 (vs. Rockies): Freddie Freeman "18th Inning Walk-Off" Bobblehead
July 8 (vs. Rockies): Shohei Ohtani "Greatest Game" Bobblehead Part 2
July 11 (vs. D-backs): Son Heung-min Bobblehead
July 28 (vs. Mariners): 2025 World Series Mystery Rings
July 29 (vs. Mariners): Edwin Diaz Bobblehead
July 31 (vs. Red Sox): Kyle Tucker Bobblehead
Aug. 10 (vs. Royals): Max Muncy "Game 7 Home Run" Bobblehead
Aug. 14 (vs. Brewers): Clayton Kershaw Bobblehead
Aug. 15 (vs. Brewers): Reggie Smith "Legends of Dodger Baseball" Bobblehead
Aug. 22 (vs. Pirates): Shohei Ohtani "Starter Series" Bobblehead
Sept. 5 (vs. Nationals): Yoshinobu Yamamoto "Starter Series" Bobblehead
2026 Special Event Schedule
April 11: Teacher Appreciation Night (vs. Rangers): Crewneck sweatshirt
Photo courtesy Dodgers
April 14: Healthcare Appreciation Night (vs. Mets) – Navy and Dodger blue jacket
Photo courtesy Dodgers
April 24: Dodgers Date Night (vs. Cubs) – Branded blanket with rose logo
Photo courtesy Dodgers
April 27: Japanese Heritage Night (vs. Marlins) – Japanese art-style jersey
Photo courtesy Dodgers
April 28: Women’s Night (vs. Marlins) – Tan quarter-zip sweater
Photo courtesy Dodgers
May 8: Mental Health Awareness Night (vs. Braves) – Back-to-Back Champions blanket
Photo courtesy Dodgers
May 14: Star Wars Night (vs. Giants) – Grogu (Baby Yoda) bobblehead
Photo courtesy Dodgers
May 26: Mexican Heritage Night (vs. Rockies) – Floral print jersey
Photo courtesy Dodgers
June 5: LGBTQ+ Pride Night (vs. Angels) – Pride item (Design TBA)
June 15: Filipino Heritage Night (vs. Rays) – Filipino Heritage jersey
July 7: Hawaiian Shirt Night (vs. Rockies) – 2026 Hawaiian shirt
July 10: Black Heritage Night (vs. D-backs) – Heritage item (Design TBA)
July 30: Guatemalan Heritage Night (vs. Mariners) – Guatemalan Heritage item
August 11: Salvadoran Heritage Night (vs. Royals) – Salvadoran Heritage item
August 13: Korean Heritage Night (vs. Brewers) – Korean Heritage jersey
September 5: Union Night (vs. Nationals) – Union item (Design TBA)
September 7: First Responders Night (vs. Reds) – Appreciation item
September 8: Día de Los Dodgers (vs. Reds) – Día de Los Dodgers item
September 9: Nurses Night (vs. Reds) – Nurses Appreciation item
What you can do:
To secure these items, you must visit Dodgers.com/promotions.
Standard tickets purchased through secondary markets or the general box office usually do not include the promotional voucher.
Redemption typically takes place inside the stadium at a designated booth—be sure to check your digital ticket for the exact pick-up location.
The Source: This report is based on the official 2026 promotional release from the Los Angeles Dodgers and verified ticketing information from MLB.com.