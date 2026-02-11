Police revoke licenses of three Simi Valley massage parlors

The Brief A joint effort by the Simi Valley Police Department and city code enforcement resulted in multiple violations and the revocation of business licenses for three massage parlors. Authorities have not yet publicly named the specific businesses involved. The exact nature of the violations found during the inspections was not disclosed.



Authorities in Simi Valley revoked the business licenses of three massage parlors during a major code compliance operation conducted by the Simi Valley Police Department and the City's Code Enforcement team.

The sweep focused on maintaining public health and welfare standards within licensed massage establishments across the city.

What we know:

The operation took place on January 29 as part of a broader countywide effort to regulate massage businesses.

During the inspections, multiple businesses were found to be in violation of city and state regulations.

As a result, three businesses lost their licenses to operate within Simi Valley.

The Special Enforcement Team (SET) led the police response as part of their broader mission to address street-level narcotics, human trafficking, and public misconduct.

The city emphasized that these enforcement actions are intended to support legitimate business owners while deterring illicit activities and protecting community members from exploitation.

What we don't know:

The names and addresses of the three businesses that had their licenses revoked have not been included in the initial report.

It is also unknown if any criminal arrests were made during the sweep or if the violations were purely administrative in nature.

What's next:

The city said it will continue regular engagement with licensed massage establishments to promote compliance.

Business owners whose licenses were revoked must cease operations immediately.

What you can do:

If you have information regarding suspicious activity, you can call the Simi Valley Police Department tip line at (805) 583-6984.

For those seeking help regarding human trafficking or exploitation resources are available through the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or the Ventura County Family Justice Center at (805) 652-7655.

In any immediate emergency you should always call 9-1-1.