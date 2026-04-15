Venice homeless encampment highlighting divisions at Los Angeles City Hall

The Brief A homeless encampment in Venice is highlighting divisions among Los Angeles leaders and mayoral candidates over how to address the issue. Residents and officials disagree on safety concerns and enforcement efforts, with debate over a city vote to ban camping at the site. The city plans to clear the encampment while outreach teams continue offering services, though some unhoused individuals remain hesitant about shelter options.



A contentious homeless encampment in Venice is exposing sharp divisions at Los Angeles City Hall and among candidates for mayor.

Residents say conditions at a busy intersection have become unsafe, while some city leaders argue enforcement efforts do little more than move the problem elsewhere.

The Venice intersection near Rose and Main is lined with tents, bicycles and belongings. Some neighbors say crime is a real issue.

"Just mayhem — I watched a guy get shot and killed across the street," said a neighbor, Michael.

Families who live nearby say they increasingly avoid walking through the area.

"It’s not like I feel safe enough to just go and stroll by myself," one woman said. "I’ll choose not to."

The intersection falls within Councilwoman Traci Park’s district, where police responded to nearly 40 calls last year, including assaults.

At a recent Los Angeles City Council meeting, members voted on whether to ban camping at the location under the city’s municipal code 41.18. The measure passed, but not unanimously. Council member and mayoral candidate Nithya Raman joined three others in voting against it.

"I don’t know, that is a head-scratcher to me," Park said when asked about opposition from council members outside her district.

Park added that outreach teams have repeatedly offered services to people living at the encampment.

"These are individuals who have been offered alternatives again and again and again and are choosing to remain camped on our streets," she said.

Mayor Karen Bass’ office sharply criticized Raman’s vote, saying:

"This is who she is. Councilmember Raman opposes the law prohibiting encampments next to schools and has voted against hundreds of cleanups. This is just another example of her taking us backward."

Raman defended her position, telling FOX 11:

"This part of 41.18 duplicates laws we already have to regulate camping and, at best, succeeds in moving homelessness around a neighborhood."

"Go take a look at Council District Raman’s district," Park responded. "Talk to her constituents about how they feel having violent, unregulated encampments near their schools and in their parks."

City crews are scheduled to clear the controversial Venice spot Friday, with outreach teams expected to again offer shelter and services.

One man living at the encampment, who goes by "Street 2 Street," said he is open to alternatives but not shelters.

"Me and shelters don’t do each other," he said.

He said he hopes the city can someday offer a place for people who don’t want to be in a shelter.

"Declare some kind of lot or place we can go," he said. "It won’t be any friction like it’s been in the past."

The cleanup is expected to move forward as planned.