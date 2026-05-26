California Tesla road rage driver sentenced in Hawaii; LA victims demand extradition

The Brief Nathaniel Radimak, the "Tesla Road Rage Driver," has been sentenced to seven years in prison in Hawaii after pleading no contest to attacking a mother and daughter in their car. Following the sentencing, Radimak's previous victims in Los Angeles are holding a press conference on Tuesday with high-profile attorney Gloria Allred to discuss whether he will be extradited to California for violating his parole. While Radimak is now bound for a Hawaii prison, it remains unconfirmed how or when Los Angeles authorities will process his extradition.



Nathaniel Radimak, notoriously dubbed Southern California's "Tesla Road Rage Driver," has been sentenced to seven years in prison following a violent road rage encounter in Hawaii.

In response to his conviction, his previous victims in Los Angeles are gathering together on Tuesday with attorney Gloria Allred to address his sentencing and evaluate his potential extradition to California for parole violations.

What we know:

Radimak was sentenced on Thursday to seven years in prison after entering a no-contest plea to charges stemming from a road rage attack on a mother and her 18-year-old daughter in Honolulu, Hawaii, according to police. Authorities said a baby was inside the vehicle at the time of the assault.

What they're saying:

"I take accountability. I just feel bad about it," Radimak said, as reported by Hawaii News Now. "It shouldn’t have happened, but I really need a certain kind of treatment that is being prolonged and farther away. It’s not helping me, but I take accountability."

Judge Maliano noted that Radimak had failed to seek necessary medical care and had consumed illegal substances while on active parole for previous convictions, according to the publication.

"His history of violence is propensity for violence, and defendant’s voluntary intoxication and discontinuation of medication increase the risk of his dangerousness to self and to the public," Malinao said. "These findings also demonstrate and reinforce that the defendant is indeed a danger to the safety of the public."

The backstory:

Prior to his arrest in Hawaii, Radimak had been sentenced to five years in prison for multiple assault counts related to road rage incidents across Los Angeles County, but he was released early after serving less than a year due to prison overcrowding.

Following his release, Radimak was arrested in Honolulu for the May 8, 2025 attack.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Because of his status as a convicted felon and a parole violator under the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) system, Radimak was held in a Hawaii prison rather than a local jail.

Less than a week later, the Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed that Radimak was assaulted by other inmates at the Halawa Correctional Facility, suffering facial and torso injuries that required local hospital treatment.

Local perspective:

In Los Angeles, five women who stated they were past victims of Radimak's road rage retained attorney Gloria Allred.

These victims filed felony charges through the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for past assaults, which included a January 2020 attack in Hollywood, a June 2022 confrontation involving a 74-year-old woman outside a Glendale medical office, and two separate incidents on November 9, 2022, in Atwater Village and on an LA freeway.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The victims previously held a joint press conference to vocalize their disappointment with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, alleging that a plea deal was reached without their knowledge and that their rights under Marsy’s Law in the California Constitution were not honored.

What we don't know:

While the new convictions constitute a clear violation of his California parole, it is not yet known if or when the Los Angeles County authorities will formally execute extradition proceedings to bring Radimak back to California to face a parole revocation.