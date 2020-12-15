Vehicle crashes into meat market in East Hollywood, 3 people injured

At least three people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a vehicle crashed into a meat market in East Hollywood.

The crash occurred about 3:25 p.m. in the 400 block of North HollywoodBoulevard, near Maplewood Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Nicholas Prange.

Three people were taken to a hospital, Prange said.

The vehicle also hit other vehicles before hitting the market, according to Prange.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.