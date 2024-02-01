Taggers vandalize 27 floors of DTLA high-rise

An investigation is underway after multiple stories of an abandoned luxury high-rise in downtown Los Angeles were tagged by vandals.

Video shows a team of taggers vandalizing the Oceanwide Plaza on S. Figueroa Street near Crypto.com Arena and LA Live.

It's not clear at this time how long it took the taggers to do this, but the Los Angeles Police Department said they are working with the property's management company to implement additional security measures and have the graffiti removed.

Construction on the billion-dollar development began in 2015, with the project aiming to transform DTLA from "an in-and-out destination to a place to dwell," according to the architecture firm CallisonRTKL's website.

The project was slated to have two 40-story towers. Work was stalled in 2019 after the developer reportedly faced financial woes.