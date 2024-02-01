CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman followed home, assaulted in La Puente
LA PUENTE, Calif. - Authorities are warning people to be vigilant after a woman was allegedly followed home and attacked near downtown La Puente.
Home surveillance video caught the entire incident on camera.
The woman, who did not want to be identified, said the man followed her for blocks, yelled at her, then got physical and attacked her.
The man remains on the loose.
Police are looking for this man, who was caught on camera assaulting a woman in front of her own home in La Puente.
Anyone who recognizes him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.