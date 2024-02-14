Valentine's Day: DTLA's flower market welcomes a crowd

The Los Angeles flower market takes up just six blocks of downtown LA, but, according to the president of the California Flower Mall Mark Chatoff, generates $1.1 billion in annual sales.

And Valentine's Day is no exception. The market stays open 24 hours leading up to the big day, to accommodate everyone's flower needs for the holiday.

"It's a 24-hour blitz. You know, everybody has to get their love," said Chatoff. "And we're here at the market to be able to make that happen."

The flower market boasts a variety of different flowers, bouquets and colors. Workers at the flower market say it's the perfect opportunity to get creative and put together a bouquet that symbolizes what love means to you.

The California Flower Mall is open until 8 p.m. on Valentine's Day for any last-minute orders and pickups.