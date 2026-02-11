LA28 Board backs Casey Wasserman following Epstein-Maxwell investigation

The Brief The LA28 Board officially supported Chair Casey Wasserman on Wednesday, rejecting calls for his resignation following an independent misconduct review. Outside counsel found Wasserman’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were limited to a 2002 humanitarian flight and "salacious" emails from 2003. While multiple LA elected officials demanded he step down, the board cited his "strong leadership" and cooperation as reasons for his retention.



The LA28 Executive Committee Board announced Wednesday that Casey Wasserman will continue as chair of the Olympic organizing effort.

The decision follows a formal investigation into his past interactions with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and the late Jeffrey Epstein.

What we know:

LA28 hired the law firm O’Melveny & Myers LLP to review Wasserman’s history. The firm concluded his involvement did not exceed previously documented public information.

In 2002, Wasserman and his then-wife flew on Epstein’s plane for a Clinton Foundation humanitarian mission to Africa. In 2003, he exchanged flirtatious emails with Maxwell.

Released by the DOJ in January 2026, the emails include Wasserman mentioning a "tight leather outfit" and Maxwell offering a massage.

The board credited Wasserman’s 10 years of leadership and full cooperation with the review for their decision to keep him in place.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the continued opposition from local elected officials will impact LA28’s funding or legislative cooperation moving forward.

The full internal report from O’Melveny & Myers LLP has not been released to the public.

What they're saying:

Wasserman, the CEO of the sports agency Wasserman and grandson of Hollywood mogul Lew Wasserman, admitted to the correspondence but characterized it as a 20-year-old mistake.

"I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light... I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them," Wasserman said.

The Board said it found Wasserman's relationship with Epstein and Maxwell "did not go beyond what has already been publicly documented."

"Twenty-three years ago, before Mr. Wasserman or the public knew of Epstein and Maxwell's deplorable crimes, Mr. Wasserman and his then-wife flew on a humanitarian mission to Africa on Epstein's plane... This was his single interaction with Epstein," the Board said about his 2022 trip.

The other side:

"Having him represent us on the world stage distracts focus from our athletes and the enormous efforts needed to prepare for 2028," said LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

"Casey Wasserman should step aside immediately. Anything less is a distraction and underlines efforts to make sure the Games truly reflect the values of a city that is for everyone," said City Council member Hugo Soto-Martinez.

"No one associated with Epstein and his associates can provide credible leadership in the planning of these games," said City Council member Monica Rodriguez.

What's next:

Wasserman is expected to continue leading preparations for the 2028 Summer Games.

Attention now shifts to the Los Angeles City Council and County Board of Supervisors to see if they will take further legislative action or accept the board's findings.