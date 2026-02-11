Family-run theft crew arrested by Glendale police in distraction theft sting

article

The Brief Glendale police dismantled a family-run theft ring on February 4 following a major distraction theft investigation. Five suspects, including a husband, wife, and three children, were arrested after a search warrant uncovered stolen jewelry, cash, and fraudulent IDs. The crew reportedly evaded detection by frequently moving between various short-term rentals to mask their criminal operations.



Five members of a single family are in custody following a targeted Glendale Police Department investigation into a sophisticated distraction theft ring.

What we know:

On February 4, Glendale police detectives and the Special Enforcement Detail (SED) arrested a husband, wife, and three children (two adults and one child).

According to police, the group is linked to a distraction theft that took place in January on the 1100 block of E. Broadway.

An investigation revealed the crew operated as a mobile family unit, staying in short-term rentals for only a few days at a time to avoid police notice.

During the arrest, officers seized fake and genuine jewelry, re-encoded credit cards, fake passports, stolen clothing, and $11,507 in cash.

What they're saying:

Police confirmed that all five individuals were booked on charges of grand theft and various fraud-related offenses.

Investigators noted the calculated nature of the group’s movements, stating the investigation "revealed the group operated as a family unit and frequently moved between short-term rental locations."

What's next:

The suspects remain in custody as detectives work to determine if the group is responsible for additional unsolved distraction thefts across Southern California.

Police are currently processing the seized jewelry and fraudulent documents to identify further victims or accomplices.

What you can do:

Police are seeking more information regarding this crew's activities. Anyone with information regarding the incident or who may have been a victim is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-3127.