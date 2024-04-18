Protests at USC after pro-Palestinian valedictorian’s graduation speech got canceled

A march was held across USC's campus Thursday in protest of the school's decision to cancel a valedictorian's speech for the upcoming commencement ceremonies.

Earlier in the week, USC decided to not have Asna Tabassum speak in the May 10 ceremonies. The fourth-year biomedical engineering major had been public with her support for Palestine on social media, but critics accused Tabassum of engaging with posts linked to anti-Semitism.

USC's decision to cancel the valedictorian's speech ended up drawing criticism from local groups. According to a report from the City News Service, the Council on American-Islamic Relations-Los Angeles (CAIR-LA) started a petition calling on the school to reverse its decision and the group's efforts drew more than 38,000 signatures.

SkyFOX was over the campus Thursday afternoon where demonstrators gathered near the Tommy Trojan statue.

As of 4 p.m., no arrests were announced in the protest.

On the day USC made the controversial decision, USC Provost Andrew Guzman said in a message sent to students and members of the Trojan community that the school's call was not about restricting free speech, but was driven by safety and security concerns.

"While this is disappointing, tradition must give way to safety," Guzman said on Monday's public message.

In response to Monday's news, Tabassum issued a statement via CAIR-LA saying, in-part, "I am surprised that my own university, my home for four years, has abandoned me."

Earlier in the week, CAIR-LA Executive Director Hussam Ayloush called the university's decision "cowardly" and criticized the reasoning as "disingenuous."