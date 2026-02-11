Anaheim's OC Vibe unveils six new bar and lounge concepts for Katella Commons

The Brief Officials announced plans for six unique bar and lounge concepts to open within the OC Vibe development’s new Katella Commons. The concepts will anchor a 50,000-square-foot market hall featuring 21 chef-driven kitchens, located directly beneath the Weave office building. While the development is currently under construction near the Honda Center, the specific opening date for Katella Commons is early next year.



Anaheim’s massive OC Vibe mixed-use development reached a new milestone Tuesday as officials unveiled plans for six distinct bar and lounge concepts.

What we know:

The six new drinking establishments will be situated within Katella Commons, a 50,000-square-foot market hall currently under construction.

This facility is located beneath the "Weave," a mass-timber office building that serves as a centerpiece for the 100-acre district surrounding the Honda Center.

In addition to the bars, the hall will house 21 chef-driven kitchens.

Acclaimed Chef Rémi Lauvand, known for his work in prestigious New York and Paris kitchens, has been brought on as a consultant to ensure a high-caliber culinary and beverage experience.

The names of several concepts—including Bar Bacchia, Vesper Lounge, Barrel Bar, and Rea’s Ranch—reflect a diverse range of themes from wine-cave-inspired tasting bars to modern European-style cafes.

What they're saying:

Nick Pacific, Vice President of Katella Commons Operations, emphasized the social intent of the project.

"Katella Commons is intended to be the gathering place for Anaheim," Pacific said. "Every kitchen, bar, and lounge within the OC Vibe district is intentionally designed to encourage discovery and give guests the freedom to experience the space and the food in their own way."

Consultant Chef Rémi Lauvand noted that the modern consumer wants more than just a meal.

"People today care deeply about how their food and drinks are made," Lauvand said. "They want to understand ingredients, sourcing, and technique, and they're excited to ask questions and try things themselves."

What's next:

The project will move forward with interior build-outs for the 21 kitchens and six beverage concepts.

As construction progresses, OC Vibe officials are expected to announce the remaining chef partnerships and specific menu details for the 50,000-square-foot space.