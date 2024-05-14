Burglary investigation underway in DTLA

One person is in custody and another on the run after a burglary attempt at an industrial building in downtown Los Angeles.

According to police, it happened at the building off Lemon Street early Tuesday morning.

Responding officers actually found one of the suspects hiding inside when they entered the building, officials said.

Large piles of bags with green leafy substances poking out were seen on the roof.

It's unknown what's inside the building.

No suspect information was immediately available.