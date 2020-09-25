U.S. Forest Services announces extension of 9 California National Forest closures

The U.S. Forest Service Friday announced that current forest closures and fire prohibitions in California have been extended, saying the action will be evaluated daily, taking into account fire and weather conditions.

The fire prohibition includes building, maintaining, attending or using fire, campfire or stove fire, said U.S. Forest Service Public Affairs Officer John M. Clearwater.

The order is effective from Friday through Wednesday, said Randy Moore, regional forester for the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region.

Currently, the following nine national forests remain closed: the Angeles National Forest, Cleveland National Forest, Los Padres National Forest, Inyo National Forest, Klamath National Forest, San Bernardino County National Forest, Sequoia National Forest, Sierra National Forest and Six Rivers National Forest.

"Continued closures are based on extreme fire conditions, critical limitations of firefighting resources, and to provide for firefighter and public safety," Moore said. "We understand how important access to the national forests is to our visitors. Our aim is to prevent any new fires on the landscape."

These other nine national forests may be open to varying degrees: the El Dorado National Forest, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Lassen National Forest, Mendocino National Forest, Modoc National Forest, Plumas National Forest, Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Stanislaus National Forest and Tahoe National Forest.