All 18 California national forests to remain closed due to historic wildfire conditions

All 18 national forests in California will remain closed through at least Monday, Sept. 21, due to the historic fire conditions and the vast number of wildfires burning up and down the state.

The U.S. Forest Service Tuesday extended the closure in order "to provide for public safety and protect natural resources," the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region wrote in a statement.

On Monday, Sept. 7 the forest services decided to initially close only eight forests, however, they expanded their closure on Sept. 12 to include the additional ten forests.

The closures include:

Stanislaus National Forest

Sierra National Forest

Sequoia National Forest

Inyo National Forest

Los Padres National Forest

Angeles National Forest

San Bernardino National Forest

Cleveland National Forest

Eldorado National Forest

Klamath National Forest

Lassen National Forest

Mendocino National Forest

Modoc National Forest

Six Rivers National Forest

Plumas National Forest

Shasta-Trinity National Forest

Tahoe National Forest

Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit

Officials say their decision to reopen the forests will be re-evaluated daily as conditions change.

The closure also applies to all campgrounds and picnic areas.