All 18 California national forests to remain closed due to historic wildfire conditions
LOS ANGELES - All 18 national forests in California will remain closed through at least Monday, Sept. 21, due to the historic fire conditions and the vast number of wildfires burning up and down the state.
The U.S. Forest Service Tuesday extended the closure in order "to provide for public safety and protect natural resources," the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region wrote in a statement.
On Monday, Sept. 7 the forest services decided to initially close only eight forests, however, they expanded their closure on Sept. 12 to include the additional ten forests.
The closures include:
- Stanislaus National Forest
- Sierra National Forest
- Sequoia National Forest
- Inyo National Forest
- Los Padres National Forest
- Angeles National Forest
- San Bernardino National Forest
- Cleveland National Forest
- Eldorado National Forest
- Klamath National Forest
- Lassen National Forest
- Mendocino National Forest
- Modoc National Forest
- Six Rivers National Forest
- Plumas National Forest
- Shasta-Trinity National Forest
- Tahoe National Forest
- Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit
Officials say their decision to reopen the forests will be re-evaluated daily as conditions change.
The closure also applies to all campgrounds and picnic areas.