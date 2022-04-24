Two stabbed in Mission Hills: Police searching for suspect
LOS ANGELES - Two people were stabbed Sunday evening in Mission Hills and transported to a hospital.
The stabbings in 10300 block of Sepulveda Boulevard were reported around 7 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
The two victims were transported to a hospital in fair to serious condition, Stewart said.
No information about what led to the stabbings was immediately available.
No suspect description was available.
