Two stabbed in Mission Hills: Police searching for suspect

Two people were stabbed Sunday evening in Mission Hills and transported to a hospital.

The stabbings in 10300 block of Sepulveda Boulevard were reported around 7 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The two victims were transported to a hospital in fair to serious condition, Stewart said.

SUGGESTED:

No information about what led to the stabbings was immediately available.

No suspect description was available.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.