1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at San Bernardino bar and lounge

One person is dead and four others injured after a shooting at a bar and lounge in San Bernardino Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to the Marquis Lounge located at 1036 W. Highland Avenue just before 10 p.m. after receiving multiple calls reporting a shooting.

At the scene, officers found one person dead and three others suffering from gunshot wounds. Those victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police said one other victim with a gunshot wound was self-transported to the hospital.

The motive of the shooting is still being investigated.

No suspect information has been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

