Tustin explosion: 1 detained after homemade fireworks scare

One person was detained after an explosion in Tustin, which police said resulted from the detonation of homemade fireworks.

Police were called out to the Tustin Legacy shopping center around 1 p.m. after reports of an explosion, Tustin police Lt. Matt Nunley said. Multiple businesses in the shopping center were evacuated as a precaution because of the explosion.

After a brief investigation, police determined that the explosion was just the detonation of some homemade fireworks. No one was reportedly injured.

One man was detained for questioning, Nunley said.

It wasn't immediately clear where the fireworks had gone off. Officials are still investigating.

CNS contributed to this report.