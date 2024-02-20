California 14-year-old was behind the wheel of stolen car in deadly crash: LAPD

Intense and heartbreaking moments unfolded during a fiery crash in the San Fernando Valley overnight, leaving one dead and two others injured. Investigators said the three people involved in the crash were teenagers.

Video from the scene shows the fiery inferno at the intersection of Ventura and Balboa boulevards in Encino around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department said they saw the vehicle driving along Ventura Boulevard with no headlights on and using the patrol vehicle's load speakers, they told the driver to turn their lights on. Instead of complying, the driver sped off. At that point, officers opted not to pursue the vehicle.

Moments later, officials said the driver lost control and slammed into a pole. The vehicle erupted into flames and officers managed to pull two people from the car – the 14-year-old driver and the passenger who had just turned 18. However, officers were unable to get to the person inside the backseat and they died at the scene. It is believed she was also 14 years old.

"The young kids do unwise things. We all know that. It is absolutely not worth playing with your life with that. This is an absolute tragedy. There are some families that will suffer as a result of this," LAPD Capt. Jeff Hollis said.

Investigators said the person who reported their vehicle stolen was related to one of the teens in the crash. The vehicle's owner said the teens took their vehicle without their permission. The overnight joyride also occurred on slick roadways as the Los Angeles area was drenched as the result of a powerful atmospheric river.

The names of the teens have not been released and the investigation is ongoing.