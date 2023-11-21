Tree trimmer possibly electrocuted to death in a Cheviot Hills yard, fire department says

A tree trimmer who was reported stuck in a tree in the Cheviot Hills area Tuesday was pronounced dead at the scene in what authorities said was likely an electrocution.

Firefighters were sent to the 10300 block of West Glenbarr Ave. at about 1:20 p.m. when they saw the man about 20-25 feet up the tree, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Stewart said late Tuesday afternoon that the man, believed to be in his 30s, was "unresponsive and appears to have been electrocuted."

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power workers were sent to the location to deactivate the power lines, Stewart said.

Fire crews were working to recover the man's body so that the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner could conduct an investigation.

Authorities did not give any further information on the victim. No further information regarding the incident is available at this time.