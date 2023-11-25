Trash fire shuts down portion of the 110 Freeway near Cypress Park

A small rubbish fire, possibly in a storm drain near a freeway connector road, forced the closure Saturday of a portion of the Harbor (110) Freeway in Cypress Park, authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched just after 9 a.m. to the connector road aligning the southbound 110 Freeway to the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A Sigalert was issued around 9:40 a.m. closing the connector road for least one hour, the California Highway Patrol reported.

"It's possibly in a storm drain (and) a small amount of rubbish on fire," Prange told City News Service. "Caltrans is responding and DWP is responding for any electrical (issues)."

"On a rubbish fire, we don't announce a knockdown time," he added. "A battalion chief has been released (from the scene)."