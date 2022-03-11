Topgolf has officially opened its first location in Southern California.

The popular sports and entertainment attraction with multiple locations around the globe built a nearly 600,000-square foot facility in Ontario. Topgolf Ontario is the company's 75th global venue.

The development is on 13.7 acres of undeveloped county-owned land adjacent to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park at the corner of Archibald Avenue and Fourth Street in Ontario.

Topgolf entered a 20-year lease agreement with San Bernardino County in 2019. The agreement will bring in more than $625,000 a year to support the county's system of regional parks.

Topgolf's new location features 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays on three floors, plus a full-service restaurant and bar and event space for corporate and social events.

The new Topgolf location will employ approximately 400 employees, further strengthening San Bernardino County’s economy.

Topgolf Ontario marks the third venue to serve the state of California, alongside venues in Roseville and San Jose.

Topgolf will also be opening a second Southern California location in El Segundo in early spring, which will be located along the prominent Pacific Coast Highway as part of The Lakes at El Segundo 9-hole municipal golf course. Topgolf will assume operations of the 9-hole course as part of the venue’s experience. The venue, also expected to employ nearly 400 people, will create a first-of-its-kind experience by offering both the signature Topgolf fun and a traditional green grass golf course. As part of the experience, Topgolf plans to renovate the golf course with night-lighting and enhance the pro shop and clubhouse.

