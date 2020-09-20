Toddler killed by pickup in Orange mobile home park

A 3-year-old boy was killed by a pickup in a mobile home park in Orange Sunday night.

The accident happened at 1931 E. Meat Ave. around 7:15 p.m., Orange police Sgt. Phil McMullin said.

Paramedics performed CPR on the toddler but he died at the scene, McMullin said.

His name was withheld.

The driver of the pickup stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, said McMullin.

There was no indication that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.