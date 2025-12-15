Tributes pour in after Rob Reiner, wife Michele, found dead at Brentwood home

The Brief Police are investigating the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, who were found dead in their Brentwood home Sunday afternoon. LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division is leading the case and so far, no arrests have been made. Investigators are interviewing family members as evidence is collected, while tributes from celebrities and politicians highlight Reiner’s significant impact on Hollywood.



Hollywood was shocked to learn legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead in their Brentwood mansion in the hours before the first evening of Hanukkah.

What we know:

Los Angeles City first responders were called to the couple’s Brentwood home around 3:30 p.m. Sunday for what was initially reported as a medical emergency. When Los Angeles Fire paramedics arrived, they found 78-year-old Rob Reiner and his 68-year-old wife, Michele Singer Reiner, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division has been leading the investigation, with the street closed since Sunday afternoon. Investigators obtained a search warrant overnight before conducting a full search of the home. Police confirmed that the individual who reported the incident was at the residence.

The LAPD has not identified a suspect in the couple’s killing

Multiple sources have reported that the couple’s son, 32-year-old screenwriter Nick Reiner, is being questioned by police. However, LAPD officials emphasize that no one has been named a suspect and no arrests have been made.

TMZ has reported injuries consistent with a knife, though police have not confirmed that detail.

The bodies were removed overnight by the medical examiner’s office, and investigators continued gathering evidence at the home Monday morning.

What they're saying:

Heartfelt tributes continue to pour in for the couple as celebrities and politicians have share their condolences on social media.

Barack and Michelle Obama

"Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele. Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people—and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action. Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose. They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people they inspired. We send our deepest condolences to all who loved them."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

"Jen and I are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner. Rob was the big-hearted genius behind so many of the classic stories we love, with projects as wide-ranging as The Princess Bride to A Few Good Men. His boundless empathy made his stories timeless, teaching generations how to see goodness and righteousness in others — and encouraging us to dream bigger. That empathy extended well beyond his films. Rob was a passionate advocate for children and for civil rights — from taking on Big Tobacco, fighting for marriage equality, to serving as a powerful voice in early education. He made California a better place through his good works. Rob will be remembered for his remarkable filmography and for his extraordinary contribution to humanity."

Ben Stiller

"What a huge loss. Rob Reiner was one of my favorite directors. He made some of the most formative movies for my generation. He came out form behind a huge comedic shadow of the great Carl Reiner and being a tv actor to being a a great director who made an incredible run of movies. Spinal Tap is one of the best comedies ever made - and the list goes on. He was a kind caring person who was really really funny. I didn’t know him well but was always a fan and I feel a real sadness for those who did, and his family."

Los Angeles Dodgers

"The Dodgers express our deep sorrow and share our condolences over the passing of longtime fan Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele."

Neil deGrasse Tyson

"In a world where fewer and fewer people concern themselves with the plight of others, the loss of Rob Reiner, who cared deeply about humanitarian causes, feels that much more devastating. RIP: 1947-1925."

Nancy Pelosi

"The news of a deadly assault on Rob and Michelle Reiner in their home is devastating. It’s hard to think of anyone more remarkable and excellent in every field and endeavor they pursued. Rob was creative, funny, and beloved. And in all of their endeavors, Michelle was his indispensable partner, intellectual resource, and a loving wife. Personally, Rob cared deeply about people and demonstrated that in his civic activities — whether by supporting the First 5 initiative or fighting against Prop 8 in California. Civically, he was a champion for the First Amendment and the creative rights of artists. And professionally, he was an iconic figure in film who made us laugh, cry and think with the movies he created. Paul and I and our entire family mourn the loss of our very dear friends and are praying for their loved ones during an unimaginable time of grief."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

"This is a devastating loss for our city and our country. Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice," Bass wrote, in part.

Elijah Wood

"Horrified to hear of the passing of Rob Reiner and his wonderful wife Michelle. So much love to their kids and family."



Corey Feldman

"OMG THIS IS HORRIBLE NEWS! IM SO SORRY 4 ROB & HIS WIFE, & THEIR CHILDREN & THE WHOLE REINER FAMILY! ALL I CAN SAY IS IM SHOCKED & SADDENED, BUT I #LOVE U ROB! U WILL B 4EVER MISSED!"

Jerry O’Connell

"Love you, Rob. Sincerely."

The backstory:

Reiner’s career spanned decades as an actor, director, producer, screenwriter and political activist.

He starred in the ‘70s sitcom "All in the Family" and directed classics such as "Stand by Me," "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally," and "A Few Good Men."

RELATED:

